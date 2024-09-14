American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.21

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 13283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

