American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Down 36.6% in August

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Strategic Investment stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 14,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. American Strategic Investment has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.13.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 910,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,012,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 128,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,642 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

