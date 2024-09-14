Ameriwest Lithium (OTCMKTS:AWLID) Trading 2.2% Higher

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.14 and last traded at 0.14. Approximately 1,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 44,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.

Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.20.

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,600 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of approximately 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 contiguous claims covering an area of 17,000 acres; the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,900 acres located in Yavapai County; and the Little Smoky Valley property comprising 288 mineral claims located in Little Smoky Valley, Nevada.

