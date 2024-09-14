AMETEK, Inc. (AME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 30th

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

AMETEK has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

AME opened at $167.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

