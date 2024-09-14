Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.94. 513,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,856,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $965.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 266,916 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 594,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 105,421 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

