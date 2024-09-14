Analysts Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Price Target at C$46.64

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUS stock opened at C$37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$33.38 and a 1-year high of C$47.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 4.0993228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Russel Metals

In other news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

