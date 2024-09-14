Aparna Bawa Sells 831 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $59,919.20.

On Thursday, July 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 11,060 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $632,079.00.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.