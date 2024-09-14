Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $10.19

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $9.73. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 723,603 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.5 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 54.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.49%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at $821,278.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7,689.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

