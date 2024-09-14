Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.40.

Applied Digital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 4.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 92.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,247 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Applied Digital by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 940,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,098,000 after buying an additional 771,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

