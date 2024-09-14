Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $9.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,851,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,090. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.65. The stock has a market cap of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.68.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

