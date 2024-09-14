APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Short Interest Update

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APXI. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 593,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 277,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APXI remained flat at $11.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,398. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

