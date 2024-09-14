Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 26,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 64,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Arbor Metals Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 243.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of -3.69.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.