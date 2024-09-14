Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLO opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

