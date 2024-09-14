Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.61 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

