Ark (ARK) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $58.13 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000713 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001346 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,432,198 coins and its circulating supply is 183,431,784 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.