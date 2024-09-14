Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.0 days.

Ascom Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Ascom has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

