Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.0 days.
Ascom Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Ascom has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $6.50.
About Ascom
