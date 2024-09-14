AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Up 180.4% in August

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, an increase of 180.4% from the August 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTSW traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 459,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

