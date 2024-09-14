AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,637 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $242.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 48.04%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

