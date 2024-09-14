ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in August

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASX Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. ASX has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

ASX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.6605 dividend. This is a positive change from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

