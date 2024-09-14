Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Stacy Hock Sells 8,571 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $166,620.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 943,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,338,082.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, August 19th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $173,305.62.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $170,477.19.

On Monday, June 24th, Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24.

NYSE:AESI opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 130,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 54.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AESI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

