Aua Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,327,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

