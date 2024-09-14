Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Up 39.7% in August

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Austal Stock Performance
Austal stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,220. Austal has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.
Austal Company Profile
