Autoliv’s (ALV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $116.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autoliv to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.79.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

