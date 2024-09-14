Avishai Vaknin Sells 6,000 Shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Stock

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) CTO Avishai Vaknin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $23,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avishai Vaknin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Avishai Vaknin sold 2,483 shares of EZFill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $9,261.59.

EZFill Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EZFL opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.44. EZFill Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZFill

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,135.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of EZFill as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

