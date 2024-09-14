AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Price Up 1.8%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 114,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 204,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCEL

AVITA Medical Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $264.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 118.27% and a negative net margin of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $3,874,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.