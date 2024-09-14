AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.01

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €33.01 ($36.27) and traded as high as €35.34 ($38.84). AXA shares last traded at €34.96 ($38.42), with a volume of 4,349,278 shares changing hands.

AXA Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.96 and a 200-day moving average of €33.04.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

