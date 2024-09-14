BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Up 117.5% in August

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BAE Systems Price Performance

BAESY traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,616. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

