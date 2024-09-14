Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the August 15th total of 749,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,304.0 days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPCGF remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

