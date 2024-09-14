BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.41

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $4.96. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 272,094 shares traded.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

