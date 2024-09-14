Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 23rd

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCV opened at $16.50 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Insider Activity at Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.