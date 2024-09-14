Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 23rd

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.
Bancroft Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BCV opened at $16.50 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.
Insider Activity at Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bancroft Fund
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.