Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Trading 2.9% Higher

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 179,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 109,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

Barkby Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.

About Barkby Group

Barkby Group PLC engages in the investment and development of commercial property. It also operates Barkby Pubs located in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, and West Sussex. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

