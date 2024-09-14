Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette Purchases 4,950 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,022.75.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4199475 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.04%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.35.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

