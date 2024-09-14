Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,781,900 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 3,060,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 713.8 days.
Becle Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 4,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Becle has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.70.
About Becle
