Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,781,900 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 3,060,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 713.8 days.

Becle Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 4,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Becle has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Get Becle alerts:

About Becle

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.