Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 28,459 Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,961,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.96.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

About Aegon

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.