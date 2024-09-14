Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $360,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after buying an additional 351,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after buying an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

