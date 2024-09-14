Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 73858203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bezant Resources
In other news, insider Colin Bird purchased 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($588,466.07). 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bezant Resources Company Profile
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
Further Reading
