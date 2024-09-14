Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.56.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCYC stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.77. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,809 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 196,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 125,604 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 190,168 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,613 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.