Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

