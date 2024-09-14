Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $493.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.41. The company has a market capitalization of $458.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $496.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Profile



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

