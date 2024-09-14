Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 699,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,163,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,841,000 after purchasing an additional 351,500 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

