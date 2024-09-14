Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $169.67.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

