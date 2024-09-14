BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up to $52.24

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.24, but opened at $55.00. BILL shares last traded at $53.27, with a volume of 389,016 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BILL from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,639.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,639.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BILL during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 57.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

