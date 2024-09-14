BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.00.

BioNTech Stock Up 17.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.80 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $125.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

