BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOPCF remained flat at $0.90 during trading on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

