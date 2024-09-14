BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BIOYF stock remained flat at $7.81 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0334 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

