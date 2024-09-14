Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $12.49 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.49 million and $6,854.35 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00073713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020282 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006944 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,544.87 or 0.38948387 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

