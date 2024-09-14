BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $11.15 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
