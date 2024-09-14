BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE FRA opened at $13.25 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
