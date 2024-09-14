BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FRA opened at $13.25 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.