BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $11.35 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

