BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.63.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

